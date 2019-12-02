Alanis Morissette Announces 'Jagged Little Pill' 25th Anniversary Show At Concord Pavilion

Ahead of the premiere of her 'Jagged Little Pill' Broadway musical this week, Alanis Morissette has announced a 31-date summer tour celebrating the album's 25th anniversary and she'll bring Garbage & Liz Phair along with her.

The tour comes to the Bay Area for a show at the Concord Pavilion on Friday June 5, 2020.

It will mark her first Bay Area set since 2015 & tickets go on sale Friday December 13 at 11 AM (PST). Get more info here.

'Jagged Little Pill' has sold more than 33 million copies worldwide & features hits like "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet" & "Hand In My Pocket".