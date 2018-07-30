Alameda Waterfront Set To Get Major Revamp

Over the next 10 years the Alameda waterfront will get a major overhaul that will cost millions of dollars, but it looks as though it'll be worth the time & money.

Alameda Marina redevelopment given final green light:https://t.co/OnIOZ86GN3 — KTVU (@KTVU) July 28, 2018

The new development promises housing, jobs, a waterlife park, as well as room for 530 boat slips, & 60 boats to be stored on land. There will also be "ServiceShips," which are big floating classrooms that will provide educational & recreational opportunities in the revamped marina. They'll be used for meetings and to launch vessels from.

The exact location for the marina is between Clement Avenue and the Oakland/Alameda Estuary. That's where new jobs, new apartments, and new affordable housing will also be popping up as part of this project. All of these developments could take a decade to complete, but should begin taking shape shortly now that city officials have approved plans.