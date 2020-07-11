Alameda County Suspends Outdoor Dining Due To State Order

On Friday night Alameda County's Public Health Dept. announced that outdoor dining will no longer be allowed due to a state order that prohibits it in non-variance counties, which Alameda County falls under.

@AlamedaCounty Update on Outdoor Dining: Today we learned the state issued updated guidance, dated July 9th, prohibiting outdoor dining in non-variance counties, which includes Alameda County. pic.twitter.com/jEEFXz3jWW — Alameda County Public Health Department (@Dare2BWell) July 11, 2020

The East Bay county was the last in the Bay Area to allow outdoor dining service back on June 19th and just three weeks later restaurants, breweries & wineries are to revert back to pick-up & delivery options only.

The county can apply for variance and perhaps have outdoor dining return again soon, but for now it's off the table.

As of Friday Alameda County still had the most Coronavirus cases in the Bay Area with 7,485 & 147 deaths.