Alameda County Issues County Wide Curfew Through Friday Morning

June 1, 2020
A county-wide curfew has been issued for all of Alameda County beginning every night this week (8PM-5AM) Monday night through Friday morning, June 5th.

Essential workers are exempt from the curfew order & violation of the curfew can result in a misdemeanor charge.

It's the first county wide curfew issued in the Bay Area.

 

