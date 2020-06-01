Alameda County Issues County Wide Curfew Through Friday Morning

A county-wide curfew has been issued for all of Alameda County beginning every night this week (8PM-5AM) Monday night through Friday morning, June 5th.

For Immediate Release - Alameda County Sheriff Issues a Curfew Order https://t.co/8UqPZhcMCs pic.twitter.com/bO1lKoHNOW — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 1, 2020

Essential workers are exempt from the curfew order & violation of the curfew can result in a misdemeanor charge.

It's the first county wide curfew issued in the Bay Area.