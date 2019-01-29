Alameda County First Responders Drop "Tell Me When To Go" Lip Sync Challenge Video

You've probably seen these lip sync challenge videos over the course of the last year, or so & they've been popular with police departments (including the SFPD). Now the EMS first responders & support staff of Alameda County have created a uniquely Bay Area version thanks to E-40 & Keak da Sneak's hyphy classic "Tell Me When To Go".

Video of Alameda County EMS Lip Sync Challenge 2019

The staff voted to make a video using this song & took to the streets of Oakland to create it. According to the YouTube description one senior paramedic said making this was the most fun they've had during their career.

It was a big morale boost for the crew that's faced a good deal of adversity over the past decade, according to KTVU.