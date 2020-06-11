Alameda County Fairgrounds Hosting Bay Area's First Drive-In Concerts

The Alameda County Fair has been canceled for the first time in its long history, but they are doing what they can to make it up to us with a drive-in movie series & now the Bay Area's first drive-in concerts.

On Friday June 12th & Saturday June 13th the Alameda County Fairgrounds will host three cover bands (Journey, ZZ Top & Van Halen ones) from 7-10PM each night at $100 per car. You can buy tickets in advance, or at the gate (Gate 12 to be exact). Doors open at 6PM.

Your concert ticket gets you into the GrabNGo food truck area, as well so you can get food there for the show.

Unlike the drive-in movies, there won't be a frequency to turn your radio to in order to hear the music. The soundsystem should allow for all cars to hear the music clearly.

Sitting in a truck bed is permitted – guests must stay in the bed of their own truck, no loitering around the vehicle. If you choose to sit in the bed of your truck, a mask must be worn for the entirety of the time spent outside the cab of the vehicle, per the current Alameda County Health Order. We will update these rules when the county makes changes.

If you have your windows rolled up, you may take off your mask. If you would like to roll your windows down, you must have a mask on in adherence with the current Alameda County Health Order.

Concerts are being held in the parking lot of gate 12. The drive-in movies are being shown in the parking lot of the fairgrounds' carnival area.

The Alameda County Fair's summer concert series was set to feature the likes of Neon Trees, Puddle of Mudd, Charlie Daniels Band, Ratt and more before it was canceled. Organizers expect the fair to return in 2021.

