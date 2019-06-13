Alameda County Fair Opens Friday With Free Admission Before 3PM

The Alameda County Fair will open in at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton on Friday June 14th and you can get free admission until 3PM on opening day! Bring $10 for parking and if you arrive after 3PM it's the usual $15 (Adult price).

Here are the daily specials for 2019:

June 14 – FriYAY Free Admission – Until 3 pm (Opening Day)

June 16 – Father’s Day Free Day – Dads are free until 5 pm

June 19 – Pet Food Drive & $1 Rides. Free admission with donation.

June 20 & 27 – “Kids FREE Thursdays” & $2 Bites of the Fair. Kids 12 and under free plus there’s $2 samples of fair food favorites – Until 5 pm

June 14, 21, 28 & July 5 – “Boomer Fridays” – 62 and better receive free admission until 5 pm

June 26 – Feed the Need Food Drive & $1 Rides. Donate 4 non-perishables and receive free admission – Until 5 pm

July 3 – Foster Kids Clothing Drive & $1 Rides. Donate 1 clothing item and receive free admission – Until 5 pm

July 4 – First Responder’s Day. Free admission with valid ID – Until 3 pm

Military Appreciation Day – Everyday, military members receive one free admission with valid Military ID. Veterans are free with proof of service

There will be fireworks each night EXCEPT July 4th.

Here's the 2019 concert lineup:

06/14 - War

06/15 - Ashanti

06/16 - Ramon Ayala & Yolanda Del Rio

06/19 - Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin & Collin Raye - 90's Electric Throwdown

06/20 - Earth To Mars - Bruno Mars Tribute

06/21 - Loverboy

06/22 - Aly & AJ

06/23 - Lifehouse

06/26 - Sheila E.

06/27 - KISS Revisited

06/28 - Gin Blossoms

06/29 - BB King Blues Band ft. Michael Lee

06/30 - James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash

07/03 - Trace Adkins

07/05 - Aja Vu

07/06 - Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

07/07 - Vince Neil of Motley Crue

For more info head to the Alameda County Fair's website.