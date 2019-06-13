Alameda County Fair Opens Friday With Free Admission Before 3PM
June 13, 2019
The Alameda County Fair will open in at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton on Friday June 14th and you can get free admission until 3PM on opening day! Bring $10 for parking and if you arrive after 3PM it's the usual $15 (Adult price).
A little birdie told us that there may be another 10,000 FREE Tickets to the Alameda County Fair available sometime this week. Watch our Facebook page all week long for the announcement, as these will go fast! #freetickets #alamedacountyfair #acf2019
Here are the daily specials for 2019:
- June 14 – FriYAY Free Admission – Until 3 pm (Opening Day)
- June 16 – Father’s Day Free Day – Dads are free until 5 pm
- June 19 – Pet Food Drive & $1 Rides. Free admission with donation.
- June 20 & 27 – “Kids FREE Thursdays” & $2 Bites of the Fair. Kids 12 and under free plus there’s $2 samples of fair food favorites – Until 5 pm
- June 14, 21, 28 & July 5 – “Boomer Fridays” – 62 and better receive free admission until 5 pm
- June 26 – Feed the Need Food Drive & $1 Rides. Donate 4 non-perishables and receive free admission – Until 5 pm
- July 3 – Foster Kids Clothing Drive & $1 Rides. Donate 1 clothing item and receive free admission – Until 5 pm
- July 4 – First Responder’s Day. Free admission with valid ID – Until 3 pm
- Military Appreciation Day – Everyday, military members receive one free admission with valid Military ID. Veterans are free with proof of service
There will be fireworks each night EXCEPT July 4th.
Here's the 2019 concert lineup:
- 06/14 - War
- 06/15 - Ashanti
- 06/16 - Ramon Ayala & Yolanda Del Rio
- 06/19 - Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin & Collin Raye - 90's Electric Throwdown
- 06/20 - Earth To Mars - Bruno Mars Tribute
- 06/21 - Loverboy
- 06/22 - Aly & AJ
- 06/23 - Lifehouse
- 06/26 - Sheila E.
- 06/27 - KISS Revisited
- 06/28 - Gin Blossoms
- 06/29 - BB King Blues Band ft. Michael Lee
- 06/30 - James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
- 07/03 - Trace Adkins
- 07/05 - Aja Vu
- 07/06 - Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
- 07/07 - Vince Neil of Motley Crue
For more info head to the Alameda County Fair's website.