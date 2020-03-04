Alameda County Fair Announces 2020 Concert Lineup

The Alameda County Fair has announced the first set of shows as part of their 2020 Big O Concert Series from June 19 - July 12, 2020 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

Tickets go on sale starting Wednedsay March 18th and here's who's set to play:

June 19: TBA

June 20: TBA

June 21: The Commdodores

June 24: Charlie Daniels Band

June 25: Stealin' Chicago (Chicago tribute Band)

June 26: Puddle Of Mudd

June 27: TBA

June 28: Randy Houser

July 1: Bonfire (AC/DC tribute)

July 2: TBA

July 3: Starship (Feat. Mickey Thomas)

July 5: Kenny Neal

July 8: L.A. Vation (U2 Tribute)

July 9: Fat Joe

July 10: Ratt

July 11: Neon Trees

July 12: TBA

Shows begin at 8PM and are followed by fireworks.

For tickets & info head here.