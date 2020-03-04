Alameda County Fair Announces 2020 Concert Lineup
March 4, 2020
The Alameda County Fair has announced the first set of shows as part of their 2020 Big O Concert Series from June 19 - July 12, 2020 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
Tickets go on sale starting Wednedsay March 18th and here's who's set to play:
- June 19: TBA
- June 20: TBA
- June 21: The Commdodores
- June 24: Charlie Daniels Band
- June 25: Stealin' Chicago (Chicago tribute Band)
- June 26: Puddle Of Mudd
- June 27: TBA
- June 28: Randy Houser
- July 1: Bonfire (AC/DC tribute)
- July 2: TBA
- July 3: Starship (Feat. Mickey Thomas)
- July 5: Kenny Neal
- July 8: L.A. Vation (U2 Tribute)
- July 9: Fat Joe
- July 10: Ratt
- July 11: Neon Trees
- July 12: TBA
Shows begin at 8PM and are followed by fireworks.
For tickets & info head here.