Alameda County Fair Announces 2020 Concert Lineup

March 4, 2020
The Alameda County Fair has announced the first set of shows as part of their 2020 Big O Concert Series from June 19 - July 12, 2020 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

Tickets go on sale starting Wednedsay March 18th and here's who's set to play:

  • June 19: TBA
  • June 20: TBA
  • June 21: The Commdodores
  • June 24: Charlie Daniels Band
  • June 25: Stealin' Chicago (Chicago tribute Band)
  • June 26: Puddle Of Mudd
  • June 27: TBA
  • June 28: Randy Houser
  • July 1: Bonfire (AC/DC tribute)
  • July 2: TBA
  • July 3: Starship (Feat. Mickey Thomas)
  • July 5: Kenny Neal
  • July 8: L.A. Vation (U2 Tribute)
  • July 9: Fat Joe
  • July 10: Ratt
  • July 11: Neon Trees
  • July 12: TBA

Shows begin at 8PM and are followed by fireworks.

For tickets & info head here.

