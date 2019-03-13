Alameda County Fair Announces 2019 Concert Lineup

March 13, 2019
As part of their 2019 Big O Tires Concert Series, the Alameda County Fair has announced their line-up for 2019.

Making the list of performers this year features Grammy Award-winner Ashanti, Bay Area legend Sheila E., 90s alternative stars Gin Blossoms, 2000s hitmakers Lifehouse, and more. 

2019 Big O Tires Concert Series Full Line-up:

  • 06/14 - War
  • 06/15 - Ashanti
  • 06/16 - TBA
  • 06/19 - Roots & Boots - 90's Electric Throwdown
  • 06/20 - Earth To Mars - Bruno Mars Tribute
  • 06/21 - Loverboy
  • 06/22 - Aly & AJ
  • 06/23 - Lifehouse
  • 06/26 - Sheila E.
  • 06/27 - KISS Revisited
  • 06/28 - Gin Blossoms
  • 06/29 - BB King Blues Band ft. Michael Lee
  • 06/30 - James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
  • 07/03 - Trace Adkins
  • 07/05 - Aja Vu
  • 07/06 - Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
  • 07/07 - TBA

Tickets go on sale at various times for each show so check the Alameda County Fair website for details.

 

