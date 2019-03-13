Alameda County Fair Announces 2019 Concert Lineup

As part of their 2019 Big O Tires Concert Series, the Alameda County Fair has announced their line-up for 2019.

Making the list of performers this year features Grammy Award-winner Ashanti, Bay Area legend Sheila E., 90s alternative stars Gin Blossoms, 2000s hitmakers Lifehouse, and more.

2019 Big O Tires Concert Series Full Line-up:

06/14 - War

06/15 - Ashanti

06/16 - TBA

06/19 - Roots & Boots - 90's Electric Throwdown

06/20 - Earth To Mars - Bruno Mars Tribute

06/21 - Loverboy

06/22 - Aly & AJ

06/23 - Lifehouse

06/26 - Sheila E.

06/27 - KISS Revisited

06/28 - Gin Blossoms

06/29 - BB King Blues Band ft. Michael Lee

06/30 - James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash

07/03 - Trace Adkins

07/05 - Aja Vu

07/06 - Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

07/07 - TBA

Tickets go on sale at various times for each show so check the Alameda County Fair website for details.