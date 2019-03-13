Alameda County Fair Announces 2019 Concert Lineup
March 13, 2019
As part of their 2019 Big O Tires Concert Series, the Alameda County Fair has announced their line-up for 2019.
Making the list of performers this year features Grammy Award-winner Ashanti, Bay Area legend Sheila E., 90s alternative stars Gin Blossoms, 2000s hitmakers Lifehouse, and more.
2019 Big O Tires Concert Series Full Line-up:
- 06/14 - War
- 06/15 - Ashanti
- 06/16 - TBA
- 06/19 - Roots & Boots - 90's Electric Throwdown
- 06/20 - Earth To Mars - Bruno Mars Tribute
- 06/21 - Loverboy
- 06/22 - Aly & AJ
- 06/23 - Lifehouse
- 06/26 - Sheila E.
- 06/27 - KISS Revisited
- 06/28 - Gin Blossoms
- 06/29 - BB King Blues Band ft. Michael Lee
- 06/30 - James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
- 07/03 - Trace Adkins
- 07/05 - Aja Vu
- 07/06 - Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
- 07/07 - TBA
Tickets go on sale at various times for each show so check the Alameda County Fair website for details.