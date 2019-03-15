AJR Announce San Francisco Show At Bill Graham Civic In September

March 15, 2019
AJR at ALT 105.3 BFD 2018

(Photo: Steve Jennings)

AJR are set to release their new album 'NEOTHEATER' on April 26th and they'll be embarking on a world tour that will come to San Francisco on Saturday night September 28th.

The show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium goes on sale Friday March 22nd at 10AM. For tickets and info head here.

