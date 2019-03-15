AJR Announce San Francisco Show At Bill Graham Civic In September

AJR are set to release their new album 'NEOTHEATER' on April 26th and they'll be embarking on a world tour that will come to San Francisco on Saturday night September 28th.

THE NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR. On sale Friday 3/22. pic.twitter.com/fxz9SlNoUH — AJR (@AJRBrothers) March 15, 2019

The show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium goes on sale Friday March 22nd at 10AM. For tickets and info head here.