AJR Announce San Francisco Show At Bill Graham Civic In September
March 15, 2019
AJR are set to release their new album 'NEOTHEATER' on April 26th and they'll be embarking on a world tour that will come to San Francisco on Saturday night September 28th.
THE NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR. On sale Friday 3/22. pic.twitter.com/fxz9SlNoUH— AJR (@AJRBrothers) March 15, 2019
The show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium goes on sale Friday March 22nd at 10AM. For tickets and info head here.
AJR just announced their NEOTHEATER Tour is coming to San Francisco! — LiveNationSF (@LiveNationSF) March 15, 2019
Catch your favorite band of brothers at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday, September 28! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/7OgAeC6xFd