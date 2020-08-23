AirBNB Offering Free Stays To Those Affected Northern California Wildfires

You can book stays through September 10th

August 23, 2020
AirBNB is offering emergency housing for free to those affected by nothern California's wildfires through their Open Homes program. This program has been around since 2012 and is in place to helo those affected by disasters such as the fires ravaging the state over the past week.

You'll need to show proof that you live in an impacted area, whether that's with mail, your driver's license, or lease agreement. It also applies to those visiting the area who have been displaced and you can qualify with your hotel reservation, or rental confirmation.

Head here to find available homes, or if you want to provide housing.

