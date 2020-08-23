AirBNB Offering Free Stays To Those Affected Northern California Wildfires

AirBNB is offering emergency housing for free to those affected by nothern California's wildfires through their Open Homes program. This program has been around since 2012 and is in place to helo those affected by disasters such as the fires ravaging the state over the past week.

Airbnb offers free emergency housing to those impacted by Northern California wildfires https://t.co/NFin7em5PN — KRON4 News (@kron4news) August 24, 2020

You'll need to show proof that you live in an impacted area, whether that's with mail, your driver's license, or lease agreement. It also applies to those visiting the area who have been displaced and you can qualify with your hotel reservation, or rental confirmation.

Between August 20, 2020 and September 10, 2020, Airbnb Open Homes is resource for the #CZULightningFire to host your home or request a temporary stay for evacuees.https://t.co/yoVWKzmlQS pic.twitter.com/6Y4LxLP7gw — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) August 23, 2020

Head here to find available homes, or if you want to provide housing.