In Wake Of California Wildfire, Woman Who Popularized Gender Reveals Says "Stop Having These Stupid Parties!"

Gender reveal parties have lead to wildfires in Arizona back in 2017, a brush fire in Florida, and even a death in Iowa in 2019 when shrapnel from a device hit a woman and killed her. After last weekend's gender reveal party in southern California lead to a wildfire that's burned 10,000 acres, the woman who popularized them has asked that people stop having them.

Jenna Karvunidis, who runs the blog High Gloss Sauce, threw a gender reveal party back in 2008 where the inside of a cake revealed the gender. She wrote about on her blog and the idea took off from there.

Last year Karunidis told NPR that her idea about gender has changed & she also wrote on her blog that “assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what’s between their legs.”

In her latest Facebook she wrote "Stop it. Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you."

As for the latest wildfire caused by a gender reveal party mishap - that family could be forced to foot the bill for the damage its caused as Cal Fire builds a case against them.