After cancellation amidst protests; 'Cops' begins filming again

New episodes won't be seen in the U.S.

October 5, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
News

After more than 30 years on television, Paramount Network canceled 'Cops' back in June due to protests happening around the country after the death of George Floyd. A network spokesperson said at the time that there were no future plans to produce the show, however, film crews have been riding along with law enforcement in Washington State over the past month as production has quietly resumed.

Crews will ride along with officers in the Spokane, Washington area through early November and the upcoming episodes are headed for an international audience as there are no plans to air them in the United States.

Tags: 
Cops
United States