AFI Announce New EP And Intimate Northern California Show

Northern California's own AFI had been teasing something over the past few days & now we know that they're preparing to release a new EP called 'The Missing Man' on December 7th.

THE MISSING MAN | Our new EP is coming your way December 7th. Pre-orders available now: https://t.co/16cFLCJRZO



See us for two intimate shows this December to celebrate the release:

Dec 9 - Sacramento, CA @aceofspadessac

Dec 10 - San Diego, CA @ObservatorySD #TheMissingMan pic.twitter.com/AuHc5hwIXv — AFI (@AFI) October 26, 2018

The band also announced a show at Sacramento's Ace of Spades on Sunday December 9th. For more on that head here.

'The Missing Man' will mark the band's first release since their 2017 self-titled album.