AFI Announce New EP And Intimate Northern California Show

October 26, 2018
Northern California's own AFI had been teasing something over the past few days & now we know that they're preparing to release a new EP called 'The Missing Man' on December 7th. 

The band also announced a show at Sacramento's Ace of Spades on Sunday December 9th. For more on that head here.

'The Missing Man' will mark the band's first release since their 2017 self-titled album.

AFI
The Missing Man