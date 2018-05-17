Adult Swim Announces LA Music And Comedy Festival

Adult Swim has unveiled a good portion of their inaugural lineup for their music & comedy festival taking place in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 6 & 7.

We've added @hannibalburess, @Thundercat and 22 more acts to the first ever Adult Swim Festival! For tix and more info go to https://t.co/ONVT27o3Nx pic.twitter.com/tZC2xLsnnw — [adult swim> (@adultswim) May 17, 2018

ABOUT ADULT SWIM FEST

Debuting October 6-7th in Downtown Los Angeles, the first annual Adult Swim Festival has announced an additional 24 musical and comedy artists will join hip-hop powerhouse Run the Jewels for this one-of-a-kind fan experience. A cultural festival like no other, the weekend will feature all things Adult Swim with more headliners continuing to be announced leading up to the weekend.

Known for its unique brand of comedy and championing of emerging musical artists through their annual Singles program, Adult Swim fans will now be able to discover and experience those artists in person, dancing and laughing all weekend between two massive stages.

In addition to the musical and comedy acts, fans will get access to a massive marketplace that will include interactive gaming, exclusive merchandise, local food vendors and more.

Artists joining the weekend line-up of live music acts include: Big Freedia, BOSCO, Chad VanGaalen, Code Orange, Com Truise, Dan Deacon, DAWN, High On Fire, IDK, Julianna Barwick, Kitty, Shigeto, Sound Of Ceres, Thundercat, Unknown Hinson, Wavves, and Zola Jesus.

Comedy acts include Ahmed Bharoocha, Hannibal Buress, Jo Firestone, Jena Friedman, Joe Pera, Nick Rutherford, and On Cinema Live Featuring Dekkar & DKR.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 18 at 10 AM. Get yours here.