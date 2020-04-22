Adult Ice Cream Truck Delivers Frozen Cocktails to Your Home
A Houston-based restaurant started this.
Ice cream man just got a whole new meaning! There's an adult ice cream truck in Houston, Texas that delivers frozen cocktails to your neighborhood!
Houston restaurant Bovine and Barley is the smart company that has learned to pivot in this weird time.
So what's on the menu?
Moscow Mule
Margarita
Mezcal Margarita
Pina Colada
Daquiri
Michelada
Prices range from a single serving for $9 all the way to $55 for a party pack. And if you’re really feeling frisky, add on chips for just $1.
Thank you for reaching out! We are so excited to come to you! Preordering is best! Text number listed next to your neighborhood. Must purchase food for delivery. Here is our schedule for next week: Mon- Spring Branch 12p-8p (text 7132046921) Timbergrove/Lazybrook (text 7132042481) Tues- Woodland Heights 1p-5p (7132042481) Weds- Candlelight Plaza/Shepherd 1p-4p (text 7132042481) West U 12p-8p (text 7132046921) Thurs- Cottage Grove Fri- West U 12p-8p (text 7132046921) Sat- Independence Heights/Greater Heights 12p-8p (7132042481) Oak Forest 12p-8p (7132046921) Spring Branch 12-8p (8325470912) Sun- River Oaks 12p-8p (7122046921) Midtown/Montrose (7132042481) For private parties/bookings, please email: info@eightysixd.com
Meanwhile, curbside cocktail pickup and to-go cocktails have become commonplace in California since the shelter in place order began.