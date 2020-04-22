Adult Ice Cream Truck Delivers Frozen Cocktails to Your Home

(Via The Wolf - Seattle)

Ice cream man just got a whole new meaning! There's an adult ice cream truck in Houston, Texas that delivers frozen cocktails to your neighborhood!

Houston restaurant Bovine and Barley is the smart company that has learned to pivot in this weird time.

So what's on the menu?

Moscow Mule

Margarita

Mezcal Margarita

Pina Colada

Daquiri

Michelada

Prices range from a single serving for $9 all the way to $55 for a party pack. And if you’re really feeling frisky, add on chips for just $1.

Meanwhile, curbside cocktail pickup and to-go cocktails have become commonplace in California since the shelter in place order began.