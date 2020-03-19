Adult Film Industry Shuts Down Due To Coronavirus

Rolling Stone reported earlier this week that the porn industry has called for a shutdown amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday the Free Speech Coalition, the adult-industry lobbying group called for a mandatory production hold, which could be lifted as soon as March 22nd.

While FSC says that there is no evidence that anyone in the adult film industry has an active case of Coronavirus, HIV, or Syphillis, a production hold will remain in place until certain members of the community pass additional tests.

Porn performers are already required ro receive STI tests every 14 days so this isn't anything out of the ordinary when it comes to testing.

During the shutdown many performers are making revenue via camming and creating custom content for fans according to FSC spokeman Mike Stabile. For more head To Rolling Stone.

