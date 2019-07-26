Adoption Fees To Be Waived Or Reduced For Annual Clear The Shelters Event In August

On Saturday August 17th shelters around the Bay Area and the country will be waiving, or reducing adoptions fees to help animals find their forever homes.

Since the program began back in 2015 Clear The Shelters has helped more than 150,000 animals get adopted and 80,000 of those came during last year's event.

Here are the Bay Area shelters that will participate in this year's event:

Alameda

Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter

Belmont

Homeless Cat Network

Berkeley

Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society

Burlingame

Peninsula Humane Society

Danville

Tona La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation

Dublin

East Bay SPCA Dublin

East County Animal Shelter

PetSmart West Dublin

Fremont

Tri-City Animal Center

Hayward

Hayward Animal Services

Martinez

Contra Costa Animal Services

Milpitas

Humane Society Silicon Valley

Mountain View

South Bay rabbit rescue

Napa

Napa County Animal Shelter And Adoption Center

Oakland

East Bay SPCA Oakland

Oakland Animal Rescue

Palo Alto

Pets In Need - Palo Alto

Pinole

Contra Costa Animal Services

Pleasanton

Valley Humane Society

Redwood City

Pets In Need - Redwood City

San Anselmo

Marin Humane - Kitty Corner

San Francisco

Family Dog Rescue

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

San Francisco Animal Care & Control

San Jose

City Of San Jose Animal Care Center

Humane Society Silicon Valley - Petco West San Jose

Santa Clara

Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority

Santa Rosa

Compassion Without Borders

Countryside Rescue

Humane Society of Sonoma County

Sunnyvale

Humane Society Silicon Valley

Vallejo

Humane Society of the North Bay

Walnut Creek

Tony La Russa's Animal rescue Foundation

For the full list head to cleartheshelters.com.