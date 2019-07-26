Adoption Fees To Be Waived Or Reduced For Annual Clear The Shelters Event In August

July 26, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

News

On Saturday August 17th shelters around the Bay Area and the country will be waiving, or reducing adoptions fees to help animals find their forever homes.

Ayer con mi amigo Quinn invitando a la gente a que vaciemos los albergues. #adopta @adoptmiamipets Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17 with the help of @NBC6 and @Telemundo51. Quinn said playing with David was fun, but he'd still love a forever home. Come meet Quinn (#A2037438), who now has a certified celebrity endorsement, at our adoption center today! #CleartheShelters #adoptdontshop #davidchocarro

Since the program began back in 2015 Clear The Shelters has helped more than 150,000 animals get adopted and 80,000 of those came during last year's event.

Here are the Bay Area shelters that will participate in this year's event:

Alameda

  • Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter

Belmont

  • Homeless Cat Network

Berkeley

  • Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society

Burlingame

  • Peninsula Humane Society

Danville

  • Tona La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation

Dublin

  • East Bay SPCA Dublin
  • East County Animal Shelter
  • PetSmart West Dublin

Fremont

  • Tri-City Animal Center

Hayward

  • Hayward Animal Services

Martinez

  • Contra Costa Animal Services

Milpitas

  • Humane Society Silicon Valley

Mountain View

  • South Bay rabbit rescue

Napa

  • Napa County Animal Shelter And Adoption Center

Oakland

  • East Bay SPCA Oakland
  • Oakland Animal Rescue

Palo Alto

  • Pets In Need - Palo Alto

Pinole

  • Contra Costa Animal Services

Pleasanton

  • Valley Humane Society

Redwood City

  • Pets In Need - Redwood City

San Anselmo

  • Marin Humane - Kitty Corner

San Francisco

  • Family Dog Rescue
  • Muttville Senior Dog Rescue
  • San Francisco Animal Care & Control

San Jose

  • City Of San Jose Animal Care Center
  • Humane Society Silicon Valley - Petco West San Jose

Santa Clara

  • Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority

Santa Rosa

  • Compassion Without Borders
  • Countryside Rescue
  • Humane Society of Sonoma County

Sunnyvale

  • Humane Society Silicon Valley

Vallejo

  • Humane Society of the North Bay

Walnut Creek

  • Tony La Russa's Animal rescue Foundation

For the full list head to cleartheshelters.com.

