Adoption Fees To Be Waived Or Reduced For Annual Clear The Shelters Event In August
On Saturday August 17th shelters around the Bay Area and the country will be waiving, or reducing adoptions fees to help animals find their forever homes.
Ayer con mi amigo Quinn invitando a la gente a que vaciemos los albergues. #adopta @adoptmiamipets Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17 with the help of @NBC6 and @Telemundo51. Quinn said playing with David was fun, but he'd still love a forever home. Come meet Quinn (#A2037438), who now has a certified celebrity endorsement, at our adoption center today! #CleartheShelters #adoptdontshop #davidchocarro
Since the program began back in 2015 Clear The Shelters has helped more than 150,000 animals get adopted and 80,000 of those came during last year's event.
Here are the Bay Area shelters that will participate in this year's event:
Alameda
- Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter
Belmont
- Homeless Cat Network
Berkeley
- Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society
Burlingame
- Peninsula Humane Society
Danville
- Tona La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation
Dublin
- East Bay SPCA Dublin
- East County Animal Shelter
- PetSmart West Dublin
Fremont
- Tri-City Animal Center
Hayward
- Hayward Animal Services
Martinez
- Contra Costa Animal Services
Milpitas
- Humane Society Silicon Valley
Mountain View
- South Bay rabbit rescue
Napa
- Napa County Animal Shelter And Adoption Center
Oakland
- East Bay SPCA Oakland
- Oakland Animal Rescue
Palo Alto
- Pets In Need - Palo Alto
Pinole
- Contra Costa Animal Services
Pleasanton
- Valley Humane Society
Redwood City
- Pets In Need - Redwood City
San Anselmo
- Marin Humane - Kitty Corner
San Francisco
- Family Dog Rescue
- Muttville Senior Dog Rescue
- San Francisco Animal Care & Control
San Jose
- City Of San Jose Animal Care Center
- Humane Society Silicon Valley - Petco West San Jose
Santa Clara
- Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority
Santa Rosa
- Compassion Without Borders
- Countryside Rescue
- Humane Society of Sonoma County
Sunnyvale
- Humane Society Silicon Valley
Vallejo
- Humane Society of the North Bay
Walnut Creek
- Tony La Russa's Animal rescue Foundation
For the full list head to cleartheshelters.com.