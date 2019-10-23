Adoptable Puppies, Kittens And Bunnies Return To Macy's Windows In SF This November
The yearly tradition of the SF SPCA showcasing adoptable animals in the Macy's Union Square windows is back starting Friday November 22nd with puppies, kittens and for the first time, bunnies.
We need volunteers at Holiday Windows! The fun, 2-hour shifts involve greeting the public and collecting donations. Groups can sign up together! We especially need help November 17 – December 3.
The SF SPCA will team with San Francisco Animal Care & Control for this year's event and you'll be able to see the animals in windows from 10AM - 7PM every day from Nov. 22nd - Jan. 1st, 2020 with the exception of Thanksgiving & Christmas.
Cagney & Lacey are a ridiculously cute pair of petite crime-fighting bun gals, ready to take down any leafy snack perps that may be menacing your kitchen. They're easy to handle & enjoy their time out of the kennel & tasty treats.
In 2018 over 200 hundred animals were adopted and nearly $80,000 was raised for the SF SPCA thanks to this partnership with Macy's. There will also be the return of cuddle experiences on the 7th floor of Macy's on afternoons between Nov. 8 & Dec. 5.
For the latest head to SFSPCA.org.