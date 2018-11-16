Adoptable Pets Return To Macy's Union Square Windows For The Holiday Season

Friday November 16th marks the return of adoptable dogs & cats in the windows of Macy's in San Francisco's Union Square.

We need volunteers at Holiday Windows! These fun, 2-hour shifts involve greeting the public and collecting donations. Groups can sign up together! We especially need help November 17 – December 3. Learn more and register at https://t.co/2K2TZBehmH pic.twitter.com/zCo4eAf24V — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) November 16, 2018

It's the 32nd consecutive year that the SF SPCA will have animals available for adoption at the Macy's in Union Square & this year they also have the "Cuddle Me Experience" where you can cuddle with adoptable pets in their Cuddle Dome on the 7th floor of the department store. Those sessions will be 11 AM - 1 PM & 5 PM - 7 PM everyday from 11/17-11/25 (except Thanksgiving).

The SF SPCA is also looking for volunteers to be holiday window greeters - you can head here to apply for a shift.

