Adam Sandler's New Netflix Special Features An Emotional Tribute To Chris Farley
Adam Sandler's new comedy special "100% Fresh"' is now available on Netflix and one particular segment of it has had viewers more emotional than they anticipated going into it. Sandler sings a sweet song about his friend and former 'SNL' castmate Chris Farley where he struggles to hold back tears.
The song is a bit of a eulogy and if you're curious about how sad it is, here's a snippet of the lyrics:
"The last big hang we had was at Timmy Meadows’ wedding party
We laughed our balls off all night long, all because of Farley
But a few months later the party came to an end
We flew out to Madison to bury our friend
Nothing was harder than saying goodbye
Except watching Chris’ father have his turn to cry"
The song isn't available to watch on YouTube, or online anywhere just yet, but you can watch it now if you have Netflix.
