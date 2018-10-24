Adam Sandler's New Netflix Special Features An Emotional Tribute To Chris Farley

Adam Sandler's new comedy special "100% Fresh"' is now available on Netflix and one particular segment of it has had viewers more emotional than they anticipated going into it. Sandler sings a sweet song about his friend and former 'SNL' castmate Chris Farley where he struggles to hold back tears.

Adam Sandler's new Netflix special features a simultaneously raw and loving ode to Chris Farley https://t.co/py6XzwxTjC — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 24, 2018

The song is a bit of a eulogy and if you're curious about how sad it is, here's a snippet of the lyrics:

"The last big hang we had was at Timmy Meadows’ wedding party

We laughed our balls off all night long, all because of Farley

But a few months later the party came to an end

We flew out to Madison to bury our friend

Nothing was harder than saying goodbye

Except watching Chris’ father have his turn to cry"

Tell me why I cried listening to Adam Sandler sing about Chris Farley. — han bo nan -- (@HannahLChen) October 24, 2018

The song isn't available to watch on YouTube, or online anywhere just yet, but you can watch it now if you have Netflix.