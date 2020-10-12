Adam Sandler is down to unite his characters in a 'Sandlerverse' film

If you're a longtime fan of Adam Sandler films, well, then you're well aware he's got a long list of iconic charcters from Happy Gilmore to Little Nicky to Howard Ratner ('Uncut Gems') and so many more. Now he's admitted in a new interview that he would be cool with getting all of his characters united in a film in a MCU-style Sandlerverse.

This conversation came about because Ben Stiller reprised his 'Happy Gilmore' role in Sandler's latest Netflix film 'Hubie Halloween'.

Sandler fans surely picked up on other references to past films in 'Hubie Halloween' with the main character being named Hubie Dubois, which pays homage to his 'Waterboy' persona, Bobby Boucher. There's also the classic double-V name for his love interest (Violet Valentine) like we've seen in 'Billy Madison, 'Happy Gilmore,''The Waterboy,' & 'Little Nicky'.

On the idea of an eventual Sandlerverse film he said "I’d like that, I just gotta get mentally prepared for that. So that’ll probably happen in another 35 years. We’re gonna get to that." So, yeah, eventually it could be a thing.