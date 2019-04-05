Adam Sandler To Host 'SNL' For The First Time In May

May 4th is a big day for Star Wars fans and this year it will also be a big day for long-time fans of 'Saturday Night Live' as one of its most popular former cast members will return to host the show for the first time. Adam Sandler has been announced to host and Shawn Mendes will be the musical guest on Saturday night May 4, 2019.

Sandler was part of the 'SNL' cast from 1991 - 1995 where he was behind several iconic characters.

Adam Sandler's hosting SNL for the first time next month and we better get some Opera Man https://t.co/Mu6YjlWJuP pic.twitter.com/zUhze4xjsv — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) April 5, 2019

You can watch the episode live on Saturday night May 4th at 11:30 PM (EST) / 8:30 PM (PST).