Adam Devine Movie Filming In SF Seeking Extras For Kid Cudi Concert Scene

Adam Devine ("Workaholics") & Michael Peña ("Ant-Man," "Narcos") will star in a new comedy from the team behind "The Hangover" and has already started filiming in San Francisco. It's known that the film "Lexi" will be shooting on Sanchez st. between 16th & Market from January 23 - 25 & an undisclosed San Francisco location will be used for a scene shot on January 22 involving a Kid Cudi concert. Marketing Agency Allied SF has posted details on how to be cast as a concertgoer extra for that scene:

Those who are interested in applying can go here and use kidcudi as a code when submitting your profile. You'd make $15/hour for the day.

Per Variety, the movie is described as what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else. Devine's character falls in love with an A.I. who appears throughout his various smart devices.