Actor And Diabetes Spokesperson Wilford Brimley Dies At 85

Brimley passed away Saturday

August 1, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Wilford Brimley

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment

Wilford Brimley, Actor in films like 'Cocoon,' 'The Natural,' 'The Thing' has passed away at 85. Brimley was also notoriously known for starring in commercials for Quaker Oats and Liberty Medical. The latter featured him famously offering up diabetes education.

Per TMZ, Brimley had been in the ICU in Utah for several days on dialysis.

The actor made appearances in "Walker Texas Ranger" & "Seinfeld" & was also honored by the American Diabetes Association for his lifetime of advocacy in 2008.

 
Tags: 
Wilford Brimley
Diabetes