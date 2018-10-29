ABC To Launch Edgier Home Video Show "Videos After Dark" With Bob Saget

Bob Saget hosted the first eight season of 'America's Funniest Home Videos' starting in 1989 & now he's returning to ABC for an edgier, more adult version of the show called 'Videos After Dark'.

The more adult-oriented show will feature "saltier language," "harder hits," animals that are "a little less cute," you get the idea.

'Videos After Dark' is already drawing comparisons to shows like 'Tosh 2.0' & 'Ridiculousness'. No premiere date has been set, but Saget will serve as an executive producer of the late night show & we'll let you know when the first air date is unveiled.

