Aaron Paul Says He Wants To Play Kurt Cobain In A Nirvana Biopic
Paul says he has always dreamed of portraying Cobain
(Via ALT 103.7)
This sounds like the perfect role for actor Aaron Paul.
Biopics about musicians and bands are all the rage right now in Hollywood; 'Bohemian Rhapsody', Rocketman', and 'Straight Outta Compton' have all been a huge success. The one story we would all like to see be told is the history of Nirvana.
During a recent interview with NME, ‘Westworld’ star Aaron Paul said that he has always dreamed of playing Kurt Cobain in a movie someday.
“When I first moved to LA, I thought quite a bit about Kurt Cobain and what happened and I just love Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was one of the first records I bought with my own money, so I’ve thought that could be interesting to play Cobain.”
Paul is now 40-years-old, when Cobain died he was 27. Do you think Aaron Paul has what it takes to play Kurt Cobain or do you think he’s a bit too old?