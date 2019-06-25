Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston Tease 'Breaking Bad' Reunion With Cryptic 'Soon' Message

Earlier this year we found out that a 'Breaking Bad' movie was indeed happening with Aaron Paul set to star & an eventual arrival on Netflix before being aired on the show's original home, AMC. While Paul & his former co-star Bryan Cranston have remained tight-lipped about the movie they did provide a hint this week in the form of identical tweets with a pair of donkeys that simply read "Soon":

In case there was any question about this being 'Breaking Bad' related, showrunner Peter Gould jumped in to say he was looking forward to what's being worked on.

Looking forward to this. https://t.co/tiep2BTeI8 — Peter Gould (@petergould) June 25, 2019

The movie will be written by original series creator Vince Gilligan, who is also the creator of the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. There is no (official) word yet on the inclusion of Walter White, as played by Bryan Cranston in the show. In the past he has hinted at wanting to be involved if there was a place for him within the story.

Breaking Bad won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including awards for Outstanding Drama Series in 2013 and 2014. Aaron Paul won 3 Supporting Actor Emmy Awards for his role on the show.