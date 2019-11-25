AAA Offering Tipsy Tow Service On Thanksgiving Eve

AAA is once again offering their Tipsy Tow program & you can take advantage of it on the night before Thanksgiving. Starting at 6 PM on November 27th & ending at 6 AM on November 28th. The night before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. Do NOT drink & drive.

AAA will offer a free tow of up to 10 miles for a driver, one passenger, and their vehicle.

No AAA membership is required.

To use the service call (800) AAA-HELP and say they need a Tipsy Tow.

"We want drivers to think twice about getting behind the wheel if they're impaired while offering them a resource they can rely on if they find themselves in a precarious situation," AAA Northern California spokesman Michael Blasky said in a statement.