AAA Offering Tipsy Tow Service On Labor Day

AAA is once again offering their Tipsy Tow program on a holiday. This Labor Day you can utilize the service, if you need to, starting at 6 PM on September 3rd & ending at 6 AM on September 4th.

AAA’s Tipsy Tow Is at Your Service This Labor Day https://t.co/MXmAX0uH7u pic.twitter.com/hckFXwBWyl — eastcountytoday.net (@eastcountytoday) August 31, 2018

AAA will offer a free tow of up to 10 miles for a driver, one passenger, and their vehicle.

No AAA membership is required.

To use the service call (800) AAA-HELP and say they need a Tipsy Tow.

"We want drivers to think twice about getting behind the wheel if they're impaired, while offering them a resource they can rely on if they find themselves in a precarious situation," AAA Northern California spokesman Michael Blasky said in a statement.