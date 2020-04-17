AAA Offering Free Roadside Assistance To Healthcare Workers And First Responders

AAA has announced that they are offering free roadside assistance to healthcare workers and first responders, whether they are AAA members, or not, through May 31st. “Offering free AAA Roadside Assistance when they break down is a small way AAA can help get these heroes back on the road to where they’re needed most." says Tim Condon, President & CEO of AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah.

All first responders and healthcare workers can call 1-800-AAA-HELP if they need roadside assistance. The offer is valid through the end of May. AAA Roadside Assistance operates as an essential service during shelter-in-place orders, and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

AAA is also among insurance companies offering refunds to customers during the Coronavirus pandemic.