AAA To Offer Tipsy Tow Program For Cinco De Mayo

AAA will once again offer their Tipsy Tow program during a popular drinking holiday as they will tow you & your car home this Saturday night for Cinco De Mayo.

They most recently offered the service for 4/20.

AAA will offer the program to everyone (you do not have to be a member) free of charge from 6 PM on Saturday May 5 to 6 AM on Sunday May 6.

Drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders, restaurant managers, or anyone who needs it should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and state that they need a Tipsy Tow. They will tow your car up to 10 miles.