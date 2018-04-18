AAA Extends Tipsy Tow Offer For 4/20

AAA has announced that they will extend their Tipsy Tow program for this week's 'Cannabis Holiday' 4/20.

AAA Says Don’t Be Hazy on the Road this 4/20 – Free ‘Tipsy Tow’ Offered for Marijuana Holiday https://t.co/VfZB5eOkSD — SIERRA SUN TIMES (@SIERRASUNTIMES) April 18, 2018

“It doesn’t matter if you’re drinking alcohol or using recreational marijuana, there’s never an excuse to drive impaired,” said John Moreno, public policy manager for AAA Northern California. “You should always plan for a safe ride home, but if those plans fall through, AAA will get you and your vehicle home safely on 4/20. We want to keep intoxicated drivers off our roadways, which keeps all of us safer.”

AAA will offer the Tipsy Tow between 4:20 PM on Friday 4/20 & 4:20 AM on Saturday 4/21. Just call 1-800-AAA-HELP & tell them you need a Tipsy Tow.

Tipsy Tow provides a free ride home and vehicle tow of up to 10 miles.

AAA wants to remind you that even though marijuana is legal in California, driving while impaired is not OK.