A Massive 'Harry Potter' Theme Park Coming To Tokyo

If you're a fan of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter here in the states, then you might be very interested in heading to Japan for this new "Making of 'Harry Potter'" attraction coming to Tokyo in 2023.

Warner Bros. Studios has released plans for the 30,000 sq. mile park that will feature immersive indoor tours that showcase the making of the 'Harry Potter' & 'Fantastic Beasts' films. The greenery and landscaping around the park will be modeled after characters from the books & films.

It'll be built at the Toshimaen Amusement Park, which closes at the end of August.

Japan will also be home to a new Studio Ghibli Theme Park in 2022.

It's expected that it'll take at least half a day to get through the park. Expect to be much like the current Making of Harry Potter tour in London.