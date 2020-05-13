Legendary Bay Area Venue 924 Gilman Livestreaming Fundraising Festival This Saturday To Help Stay Open

Berkeley's 924 Gilman St. is looking to raise money in order to keep their space operational through the end of the year and is set to host a livestreaming fundraising festival on Saturday May 16th.

The non-profit, all-ages, collectively organized music club was instrumental in the rise of bands like Green Day, Rancid & The Offspring among others and is now looking for help from the community to remain open.

Artists participating in the festival will play songs and talk about what Gilman means to them. CLIF Bar & Epitaph are among sponsors for the event.

Look for it to livestream on the venue's Facebook page and there will be an option to donate via text message during the festival.