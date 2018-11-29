9-Year Old Girl Asks Steph Curry Why His Shoes Do Not Come In Girls Sizes; Steph Responds

Last week, 9-year Riley Morrison made headlines when she sent a letter to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to ask why his Under Armour shoes aren't available in girls sizes. Steph has issued his response:

Girl named Riley Morrison asks @StephenCurry30 why his sneakers don’t come in girls sizes. Steph responds. pic.twitter.com/C7SPIiMUlu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 29, 2018

Writing to Riley (yes, she has the same name as one of his daughters) Steph let her know that they are changing the sizes on Under Armour's website from being labeled as "boys" and that he's sending her a pair of Curry 5's & Curry 6's. He also invited Riley to the Warriors game at Oracle Arena on March 8 (International Women's Day) so expect more on this story in the new year.

Steph will return from an 11-game absence on Saturday to face the Detroit Pistons.