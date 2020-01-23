9 People In Alameda County Reportedly Being Tested For Coronavirus

As hundreds have fallen ill with the deadly Coronavirus over the last month in China, 9 people in Alameda County are being tested for it in Alameda County, according to KRON. These individuals have all traveled from Wuhan, China within the last two weeks, or have come into contact with someone who has it.

The first confirmed case of Coronavirus in the United States was reported earlier this week in Washington State.

Symptoms of the virus include high fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. It has killed 25 people in China so far.

SFO and other American airports have begun screening passengers who've arrived from China to see if they have the virus.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Alameda County, or the Bay Area.