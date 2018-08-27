7th West Brings Beer Garden, Dog Park, Arcade, And Filipino Food To West Oakland Space

Oakland locals Donna Inscho Brinkman and Kevin Pelgone of Overlook Lounge, and Pancho Kachingwe of The Hatch have opened up an 8,000 sq. ft. space in West Oakland that's home to indoor & outdoor bars, a dog park, an arcade, and the first permanent kitchen space for popular Filipino truck Jeepney Guy.

Just getting warmed up.... A post shared by Michael Brinkman (@mbrinkscho) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:53pm PDT

7th West also features live music & murals by local artists.

It's open Sunday, Tuesday & Wednesdays 11 AM - Close

& Thursday - Saturdays from 11 AM - 2 AM.

Its location at 1255 7th St. is walkable from West Oakland BART.

For more head to 7thwest.com.