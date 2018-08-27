7th West Brings Beer Garden, Dog Park, Arcade, And Filipino Food To West Oakland Space
Oakland locals Donna Inscho Brinkman and Kevin Pelgone of Overlook Lounge, and Pancho Kachingwe of The Hatch have opened up an 8,000 sq. ft. space in West Oakland that's home to indoor & outdoor bars, a dog park, an arcade, and the first permanent kitchen space for popular Filipino truck Jeepney Guy.
yo congrats @kevinsyrup and the entire @7thwestoakland crew on the grand opening of their new outdoor beer garden, bar, community event/art space in west oakland yesterday. the spot is so dope! @jeepneyguy running the food program too? pshhh game over. i predict epic day parties all summer long... cheers y’all! ----
7th West also features live music & murals by local artists.
It's open Sunday, Tuesday & Wednesdays 11 AM - Close
& Thursday - Saturdays from 11 AM - 2 AM.
We'll be serving up 100% local brews on tap from Faction Brewing, Alameda Island Brewing, Old Kan Beer, Pine Street Beer, Line 51 Beer, Original Pattern and our exclusively brewed 7th West Spray Can Pilsner by Ghost Town Brewing in addition to Red Horse Beer and New Belgium. Grub on lechon and Filipino food by Jeepney Guy as he launches his first brick & mortar location. Art curated by Good Mother Gallery. SATURDAY we'll be jamming to the blues at 1 pm and then an open-set with 7th West resident DJ and guest DJs. Then we'll be kicking off the outdoor day party with Hella Pinay featuring an all female line-up. Nail art, tarot readings, vendors & more! SUNDAY Hella Good Company (Sacramento) made the call to their friends Seance Circle (San Jose), First Ear Music (San Francisco), & Cheat Day (Oakland) to bring you FOURMOST (4MOST). 4 DJ crews, from 4 Northern California cities, joining forces for one day party.
Its location at 1255 7th St. is walkable from West Oakland BART.
For more head to 7thwest.com.