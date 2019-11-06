700,000 People Moved Away From California In 2018

Per U.S. census data, nearly 700,000 moved out of California last year. About 500,000 moved to the Golden State and that means that for the seventh consecutive year more people left than came in.

Where are Californians moving to? Places where it's cheaper like Texas (86,000 moved there) along with Nevada, Oregon, Arizona & Washington.

A study from earlier this year found that 53% of Californians want to leave the state - and that number is even higher with millennials specifically with 66% planning to leave at some point. The most common reason? That would be the high cost of living.

Other reasons people are leaving per a UC Berkeley poll are high taxes and political culture (mostly conservatives who say that the policies of the state are not in line with their values.)

The California Legislative Analyst's Office did cite that people art higher income levels are the ones who are moving here & particularly to the Bay Area.