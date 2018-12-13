60-Foot Waves Possible At Bay Area Beaches This Weekend

A storm is making its way from the northwest Pacific Ocean down to the Bay Area and its bringing some very big waves with it. Waves from 20-40 feet in height will be normal at Bay Area beaches on Sunday & Monday and some could even reach as high as 60 feet.

Beginning around 8 AM Sunday will be smaller waves with long periods between them then wave height will continue to grow throughout the day and into the evening.

These huge waves are most likely to occur at San Francisco's Ocean Beach and Mavericks Beach in Half Moon Bay. Mavericks Challenge organizers are keeping an eye on conditions for a potential Monday contest for the world's bravest surfers.

Surfers are expected to be out in the water & if you are planning to be anywhere near the beaches this week be smart & be safe.