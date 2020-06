A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near Sequoia National Park in central California on Wednesday morning about 46 miles west of Porterville, California.

UPDATE: USGS has downgraded this earthquake to a 5.8-magnitude https://t.co/G2gsu7Xwdp — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 24, 2020

It was reportedly felt as far south as Los Angeles.

No immediate reports of damage, or injuries have been made.