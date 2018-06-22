As 510 Area Codes Run Out, CPUC Approves New 341 Code For East Bay

The 415 experienced this in 2015 when it became clear that those numbers would run out so the 628 area code was created. Now the East Bay will get another area code as new 510 numbers will no longer be available by the second quarter of 2019.

Get ready, East Bay: New area code coming to western Alameda & Contra Costa counties as 510 area code runs out of numbers. https://t.co/mCicShEHhj — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) June 22, 2018

So say hello to the 341 area code, which will be issued to the those in the western portions of Alameda & Contra Costa counties starting next year.

Multiple area codes are set to exist in the same geographic region, but those with existing 510 numbers will retain their area code and specific telephone numbers, the CPUC said.

However, you will be required to dial the three-digit area code for all calls to and from telephone numbers with the 510 and 341 area codes when the overlay is effective sometime next year.

The 707 should run out of numbers next.