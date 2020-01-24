If The 49ers Win The Super Bowl The Parade Would Be In San Francisco

As the team voices that they're trying to treat Super Bowl LIV as just another game, questions have arisen ahead of the 49ers trip to Miami on whether they would visit the White House and where the victory parade might be. Both of course would not matter unless the 49ers defeat the Chiefs on Sunday February 2nd. Former Mayor Willie Brown is helping fans get ahead of themselves a bit when it comes to the parade thought as he confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that it would be held in San Francisco should the Niners win, as opposed to in Santa Clara where the team plays their home games.

When and where would the parade be held? Sources say that it would be Wednesday February 5th down Market Street in case you're looking to make arrangements in advance, but we beg you to NOT get too ahead of yourselves. The Chiefs are currently a 1-point favorite for the game and 58% of bettors have money on the AFC champs.

Some NFL executives also predict a Chiefs win in blowout fashion, but they should be reminded that of the 49ers' three losses this season, they all came on the final play. We'll see how it works out on February 2nd.