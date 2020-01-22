49ers Players Announce Autograph Signings Ahead Of Trip To Super Bowl LIV

The San Francisco 49ers will head to Miami on Sunday to get ready for Super Bowl LIV on February 2nd, but before they head off several players will have autograph signing sessions at DICK'S Sporting Goods locations around the Bay Area.

Raheem Mostert will autographs at DICK'S Spoting Goods in Daly City (64 Serramonte Center) from 6PM - 7:30PM on Friday night January 24th. More info on that here.

Fred Warner will sign autographs at DICK'S Sporting Goods in Sunnyvale (125 East El Camino Real) Saturday January 25th from 1:30PM-3PM.

Emmanuel Sanders will sign autographs at DICK'S Sporting Goods in San Jose (680 Blossom Hill Road) Saturday January 25th from 2-3PM.

You should arrive early (9AM) to receive a wristband to ensure you'll get to meet the player, though they don't guarantee that you will. No photographs with the players are allowed.