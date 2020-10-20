Despite new state guidelines Santa Clara County won't allow 49ers to have fans at Levi's Stadium

UPDATE: Santa Clara County doesn't intend to allow fans to return to Levi's Stadium "anytime soon"

Statement from Santa Clara County Public Health Department to The Chronicle’s @Rusty_SFChron: “Audiences at professional sporting events will not be allowed anytime soon in Santa Clara County, and theme parks will not resume operation." (1/1) #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) October 20, 2020

Under new guidelines from the state of California professional sports teams can begin welcoming fans back to the stands at a limited capacity.

NEW: California is allowing fans at pro sports outdoor stadiums for the first time. County has to be orange tier or better. At first glance, means Niners can welcome back fans at 20% capacity — at least those who live within 120 miles. — Kevin Yamamura (@kyamamura) October 20, 2020

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said sporting events at outdoor stadiums may resume in Tier 3 or orange and moderate tier at 20 percent operations and in Tier 4 at 25 percent operations. Ticket sales are restricted to customers within 120 mile radius and advance ticket sales and assigned seats are required.

Ghaly said face coverings are mandatory and tail gating is prohibited.

The 49ers, who play at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara County, which is in the orange tier, issued the following statement.

Statement from the 49ers: pic.twitter.com/y9P32GotvG — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 20, 2020

The team could have up to 13,000 fans in attendance for their next home game, Thursday Nov. 5th vs. Green Bay.

The Golden State Warriors could also reportedly allow fans back once they begin playing games at Chase Center again under the new guidelines.