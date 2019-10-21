49ers Introduce Unlimited Food And Drinks For Season Ticket Holders Starting In 2020

The San Francisco 49ers have started a season 6-0 for the first time since 1990 and now fans have something else to get hyped over. The team has announced that all season ticket holders will have access to unlimited food & drinks for Levi's Stadium home games starting with the 2020 season.

49ers Introduce Member Inclusive Menu for 2020 Season. First sports team to include food and beverage items as a benefit for Season Ticket Members. LEARN MORE: -- — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 21, 2019

Season ticket prices will be going up by an average of $20 a ticket, but will include those unlimited sodas, garlic fries, sausages, bottled waters, vegan hot dogs and more concessions available at the stadium. There will only be limits on the amounts of popcorn & candy you can order at a time.

While inclusive menus like this have been adopted for select season ticket holders around the league, the 49ers are the first team to open up this sort of a thing for an entire base of season ticket holders (~60,000 members). For more, head here.

Excited to partner with @LevyRestaurants on an inclusive menu for season ticket members @LevisStadium for 2020 https://t.co/n86RZhnimI — Jed York (@JedYork) October 21, 2019

The 49ers look to improve to 7-0 this weekend when they host the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium.