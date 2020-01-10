49ers Hosting Hip-Hop Throwback Halftime Show For First Playoff Game At Levi's Stadium

January 10, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Tone Loc

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Music
Sports

Not only are the 49ers rolling out the saloon font in the end zones as they did in the 1980s, but the first playoff game at Levi's Stadium will feature more callbacks to the team's glory days.

The halftime entertainment will come in the form of classic hip-hop acts Tone Loc, Young MC & Sugar Hill Gang.

Expect to hear "Funky Cold Medina," "Wild Thing," "Bust A Move" & "Rapper's Delight" at the intermission as the 49ers hope to defeat Minnesota & move onto the NFC Championship game.

Tags: 
San Francisco 49ers
Tone Loc