49ers Hosting Hip-Hop Throwback Halftime Show For First Playoff Game At Levi's Stadium
Not only are the 49ers rolling out the saloon font in the end zones as they did in the 1980s, but the first playoff game at Levi's Stadium will feature more callbacks to the team's glory days.
Parallels between 1981 and 2019 49ers:— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 9, 2020
*Critical 26-21 victory fueled by a goal line stand by No. 57
*Third-year “offensive genius” as head coaches
*Magnetic QBs from the Midwest
*13-3 records
*No. 1 seeds
*Debut of saloon font/red end zones in a stadium https://t.co/Ln8WkiTWNL
The halftime entertainment will come in the form of classic hip-hop acts Tone Loc, Young MC & Sugar Hill Gang.
Bust a Move: #ToneLoc performing at halftime of #49ers game...along w/ #SugarHillGang and #YoungMC. @LevisStadium #skol #nflplayoffs pic.twitter.com/KiBwgrKVmF— Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) January 10, 2020
Expect to hear "Funky Cold Medina," "Wild Thing," "Bust A Move" & "Rapper's Delight" at the intermission as the 49ers hope to defeat Minnesota & move onto the NFC Championship game.