49ers Hosting Hip-Hop Throwback Halftime Show For First Playoff Game At Levi's Stadium

Not only are the 49ers rolling out the saloon font in the end zones as they did in the 1980s, but the first playoff game at Levi's Stadium will feature more callbacks to the team's glory days.

Parallels between 1981 and 2019 49ers:



*Critical 26-21 victory fueled by a goal line stand by No. 57

*Third-year “offensive genius” as head coaches

*Magnetic QBs from the Midwest

*13-3 records

*No. 1 seeds

*Debut of saloon font/red end zones in a stadium https://t.co/Ln8WkiTWNL — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 9, 2020

The halftime entertainment will come in the form of classic hip-hop acts Tone Loc, Young MC & Sugar Hill Gang.

Expect to hear "Funky Cold Medina," "Wild Thing," "Bust A Move" & "Rapper's Delight" at the intermission as the 49ers hope to defeat Minnesota & move onto the NFC Championship game.