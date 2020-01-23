49ers Tight End George Kittle Gifts Super Bowl Tickets To Family Of Fallen Northern California Soldier

San Francisco 49ers all-pro tight end, George Kittle, is giving a pair of Super Bowl tickets to family members of Army Sgt. Martin “Mick” LaMar. The sargeant from Sacramento was killed in 2011 at the age of 43 by an Iraqi soldier he had been training.

Excited to provide 2 tix to the #SuperBowl to the surviving family of @USArmy SGT Martin "Mick" LaMar of Sacramento (KIA 01/15/2011). Humbled to work with @USAA & @TAPSOrg to honor his legacy. We will never forget. #SaluteToService ---- pic.twitter.com/OFeE4cQV2t — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 23, 2020

Lamar left behind a wife and five children. His widow, Josephine, and his only son, Nicolas, will make the trip to Miami to attend the game.

Kittle added that when he takes the field in Super Bowl LIV he'll find comfort in knowing that 49ers fans, the LaMar family will be there watching.