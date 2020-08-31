49ers Announce Fan Cutout Program For Home Games

A week after announcing that fans would not be in attendance for at least the first home game of the season at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers have announced their fan cutout program. Like the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's did before them, fans can have cutouts of themselves placed in seats around the stadium for the game against the Arizona Cardinals and perhaps the second home game on Oct. 4th vs. Philadelphia.

Due to NFL regulations you will not be permitted to receive your cutout after it's been used and you must submit yours by 5PM (PST) on September 9th to get in tthe stands for the Sept. 13th game.

Cutouts cost $149 and proceeds benefit the 49ers Foundation, which harnesses football to educate and empower Bay Area Youth through a collective of innovative and community-focused strategies.

