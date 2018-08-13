49ers Add Topgolf Suite At Levi's Stadium

Topgolf has already announced plans to debut in the Bay Area with a massive 72,000 sq. ft. 3-story complex in San Jose, but opening well before that will be a new Topgolf suite at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.

JUST IN: @49ers announce they are adding a Top Golf simulator swing suite to Levi's Stadium this season. pic.twitter.com/NTNaLImebK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 13, 2018

The Topgolf simulator suite will be located in the Michael Mina Tailgate Loft and will not include a view of the field, but you will have some sweet lounge seats & food & drink options.

#49ers announce introduction of a Top Golf simulator to Levi’s, adding another thing that takes fans away from the actual game. pic.twitter.com/TkYZCS2Xuf — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 13, 2018

If you're interested in booking an event, or seeing how much the suite might cost to reserve you can head to levisstadium.com. It can be rented out for private events, business and social gatherings, as well as for private practice.

In regards to a lack of field view, 49ers VP of communications Bob Lange mentions that it's a good way to attract visitors on non-game days.

Or simply another nice offering for our many visitors on non-game days. #GlassHalfFull — Bob Lange (@49ersPR) August 13, 2018

For more head to Sports Techie.