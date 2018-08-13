49ers Add Topgolf Suite At Levi's Stadium

August 13, 2018
Topgolf has already announced plans to debut in the Bay Area with a massive 72,000 sq. ft. 3-story complex in San Jose, but opening well before that will be a new Topgolf suite at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.

The Topgolf simulator suite will be located in the Michael Mina Tailgate Loft and will not include a view of the field, but you will have some sweet lounge seats & food & drink options. 

If you're interested in booking an event, or seeing how much the suite might cost to reserve you can head to levisstadium.com. It can be rented out for private events, business and social gatherings, as well as for private practice.

In regards to a lack of field view, 49ers VP of communications Bob Lange mentions that it's a good way to attract visitors on non-game days.

For more head to Sports Techie.

